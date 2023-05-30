Conference on sustainable smart cities at NIT

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 29

A two-day national conference on sustainable model of development in smart cities concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, on Sunday.

More than 200 researchers and scientists from 20 states participated and presented their research papers in 16 technical sessions chaired by professors, architects and scientists of IITs, IIITs, NITs and other institutes of eminence.

Prof BV Ramana Reddy, director of NIT Kurukshetra, emphasised on the development of smart cities based on ICT (information and communication technology) and knowledge infrastructure for economic regeneration, social cohesion, city administration, transport management system, energy efficiency in service delivering, online procurement, monitoring of physical assets and real-time information management.

Sustainable development of infrastructure is important for the holistic development of the nation, and needs to be planned, designed and decommissioned in a manner that ensures economic, social, environmental and institutional sustainability over the entire infrastructure lifecycle, said Prof HK Sharma, civil engineering department here.