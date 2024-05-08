Conference on ‘Viksit Bharat’

Gurugram, May 7
The Management Development Institute (MDI), in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Union Government, organised a conference on the role and future roadmap of financial services sector for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.
The objective of the conference was to provide a platform to stakeholders to deliberate on the landscape of banking, insurance and social security and their role in attaining the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...