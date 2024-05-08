Conference on ‘Viksit Bharat’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 7

The Management Development Institute (MDI), in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Union Government, organised a conference on the role and future roadmap of financial services sector for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The objective of the conference was to provide a platform to stakeholders to deliberate on the landscape of banking, insurance and social security and their role in attaining the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

