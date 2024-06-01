Confusion galore; fresh order likely on violations in stilt-plus 4 buildings

Tribune News Service

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department is expected to release fresh directions regarding the validity of the NOC issuance for the stilt-plus four (S+4) buildings. A notice issued recently led to a confusion among the residents, it is reported.

While the notice issued by one of the offices of the department says that a legal action may be taken in connection with the violation of the norms for the issuance of occupation certificates (OC) for the building plan not given approval prior to the imposition of a ban by the state government on such buildings, the district office of the DTP has claimed that no such order has been received from the head office so far. The TCP office has also described the circulated notice as incorrect.

“Whereas, the state government imposed a ban on the approval and construction of S+4 floor on residential plots, vide orders dated February 23, 2023 passed by the TCP, Haryana, the OCs have been issued by some architects where the building plan for the fourth floor is not sanctioned before the imposition of this ban,” says the notice issued by the DTP, Gurugram, and whose copy has been circulating on the social media platforms.

The notice says that action will be taken against all such cases in which the OC has been issued for the fourth floor without building plan sanctioned before February 23, 2023. The notice adds that immediate action should be taken to ensure restoration of such construction to its original position and the architects be blacklisted for the violation of the order. It says that the house owners are advised to restore all such unauthorised construction to its original position and also ensure that no sale or purchase of the said units (fourth floor) is undertaken. Any breach of the order will invite immediate revocation or cancellation of the OC and disciplinary action against the defaulting owner, architect or the stakeholders, it says.

“This has made residents worried,” says AK Gaur, a resident. He said while the number of such buildings could be in hundreds in Faridabad and Gurugram, dismantling the fourth floor would wreck havoc. The government should clarify the situation as it was confusing,” says Sumer Khatri, a resident, who had brought up the issue of structural safety of neighbourhood buildings, civic problems and loss of green belts due to construction of stilt plus four floor buildings. Amit Madholia, DTP, Planning, said his office was yet to receive any guidelines or notice in this connection. Amit Khatri, Director, TCP, Haryana, said the notice was not accurate and was being revised.

