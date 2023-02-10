Cong, INLD alliance will bring 'kalyug', says JJP gen secy

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 9

Accusing former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of playing a role in his grandfather and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chaultal’s arrest, JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala said if INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala still joins hands with Hooda, it will bring ‘kalyug’.

He was replying to a query about the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and INLD in Haryana.

“When Hooda conspired to send my grandfather to jail, my grandmother had told us to take political revenge from Hooda, and we have been doing it,” said the JJP leader.

After chairing a meeting of the party’s student wing Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), Digvijay said the INSO executive body and units would be reconstituted by February 28. Now, INSO will also have a research wing and an international alumni wing, he said. “INSO and JJP will launch a state-wide drive to ensure the conduct of students’ union elections in Haryana with effect from this year,” he asserted.

Responding to a question on sarpanches’ agitation, Digvijay stated that the issue should be resolved amicably through talks.