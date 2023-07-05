Congress leaders share platform, question BJP-JJP govt on jobs, anomalies in CET

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Former Union minister Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry held a press conference at the party office yesterday and attacked the state government over unemployment and anomalies in the Common Eligibility Test (CET), terming it as “Common Exploitation Test”.

Selja said the BJP was only good in issuing slogans like double-engine government, but in fact, the Modi government had failed to deliver the promise of 2 crore jobs per year to youth. “In the last year of the government, PM Modi himself had to deliver jobs cards to 71,000 people.” She said the state had not become a hub in agriculture or IT, but in unemployment.

Quoting CMIE figures, she claimed that there was 37.4 per cent unemployment in the state, which was the highest in the country. “Neither are there jobs in the government sector nor in private. More than 40 entrance exams have been leaked during the BJP regime,” she alleged.

More than 11 lakh youth filled the forms for CET, 7.72 lakh got registered at Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for temporary jobs and 10 lakh had applied for 60,000 posts of Class 3 and 4 in government departments, boards and corporations. “In total, 2 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Haryana,” she stated.

Surjewala questioned the Khattar government on calling only four times candidates of advertised posts despite conducting CET. “Where will the rest go? The number of candidates to be called in this way is 15 times in Uttar Pradesh and 15 times in Rajasthan. Although there is no CET in the Government of India, 10 to 12 times as many candidates are called for the posts of SSC, Railways and banking, etc.”

Kiran Choudhry said that two lakh government posts had been vacant since 2019, but had not been filled. Either entrance tests had been cancelled or results had not been declared or issues were pending in courts.

She said HSIIDC’s Senior Manager Estate and Senior Manager Utility posts were advertised in 2018 and document verification was conducted in 2021, but neither interviews took place nor were results declared.