Cong protests against poor drainage

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 16

Congress workers held a ‘kaan khol’ (ear-opening) protest near the CM’s Camp Office in Prem Nagar for highlighting various issues of the city. They handed over a memorandum to the representative of the CM for the Karnal Assembly segment, Sanjay Bathla, for the CM. They beat utensils and drums while shouting slogans against the CM and the government. The protesting workers threatened to show black flags to the CM if the issues raised by them were not resolved.

Congress workers led by Lehri Singh, former MLA Trilochan Singh raised the issue of law and order, poor water drainage, cleanliness, non-operational bicycle sharing project “Sanjhi”, and others.