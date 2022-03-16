Karnal: Congress seeks CBI probe into 4K registries in 2 yrs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 15

Congress national secretary Virender Rathore on Tuesday accused the state government of not taking serious steps against the corrupt practices being adopted by officials in the constituency of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

He demanded a judicial inquiry or a probe by the CBI into the registration of around 4,000 properties in the past two years. While interacting with mediapersons at his residence in Sector-13, he displayed registries done during the period of the arrested DTP Vikram Kumar and Tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora in the Karnal Tehsil limits. He said that fake no-dues certificates were issued by couple of departments which were later used for the registration of properties as without no-dues certificate, no property could be registered, Rathore alleged.

“Issuance of fake certificates is a clear-cut case of embezzlement of government funds as no-dues certificates were issued without paying dues to the departments,” he alleged.

“The investigation is going in the right direction, but we need to expose other officials involved in it. I am surprised why the CM did not take action when people had raised the corrupt practices being adopted by the DTP and Tehsildar earlier,” he alleged.

Accompanied by Congress leader Dr Sunil Panwar, Basant Rana and others, the national secretary said that it was an organised nexus.

#CBI #Khattar