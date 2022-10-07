Congress seeks rollback of safari plan

Gurugram, October 6
Calling CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s ambitious jungle safari project a farce, the Congress said it was a conspiracy to destroy the Aravallis.
Addressing the media, senior Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav said the Khattar government had long been trying to sell forests off to industrialists and this was a similar plan.
“They have come up with this plan to fool people in the name of eco-tourism. The Aravalli range is dying. Rather than conserving it, the government plans to turn it into a tourist destination, which will kill it,” he said.
“Have they consulted experts on the issue? Can such environment-impacting decisions be taken only on the basis of a foreign visit by the CM? This is just to benefit a handful of contractors and allow backdoor commercial activities. We demand its immediate rollback,” he said.
