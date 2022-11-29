Cong to elect ZP chief, claims MLA

Karnal, November 28
Assandh Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi on Monday claimed that they would elect the party’s chairperson of the ZP in Karnal district, as 17 party workers won as independent candidates. He also claimed to have secured the support of other independent candidates.
