Karnal Congress workers protest Haryana CM's remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Karnal, January 29
Congress workers on Sunday protested in the city against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They were stopped by the police inside the PWD rest house when they tried to take out a march to block the railway tracks. They were not allowed to come out of the rest house.
The party workers were adamant on Chief Minister Khattar’s apology for referring to Rahul Gandhi as “pappu and jamura” and served an ultimatum till January 28, otherwise they threatened to block the railway tracks.
The party workers, led by former Chairman of the Haryana Minority Commission, Trilochan Singh, assembled at the rest house. After a meeting, when they started the march, a heavy police force did not allow them to go ahead. “The CM insulted our leader Rahul Gandhi. We demand an apology from him,” said Trilochan Singh.
