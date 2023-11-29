Congestion in Hisar market

The problem of traffic congestion in Hisar’s Nagori Gate market has become a major source of inconvenience for visitors. Street vendors and shopkeepers have encroached on the area in front of the shops. The authorities should allot designated spots to vegetable vendors and prohibit the entry of heavy vehicles in the market.

Sachin Sheoran, Hisar

Stray cattle menace in Beri town

The town of Beri in Jhajjar has been reeling under the stray cattle menace for long. Residents have been complaining of cows roaming on roads, causing inconvenience to commuters. Besides, the situation worsens at night as people fail to spot these animals on the roads due to poor visibility. The authorities should take note of the residents’ complaints and move these stray cattle to gaushalas on priority. Ashwani, JHAJJAR

Dug-up road needs repair in Rohtak colony

A road in one of the main streets of Hanuman Colony in Rohtak’s Ward 16 was dug up several days ago. The situation got worse during the recent rain as the stretch turned muddy, making it challenging for residents to commute through it. As the road is neither being constructed nor recarpeted, the civic body is requested to look into the matter and ensure that the stretch is fixed at the earliest. Ram Dayal, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Hisar