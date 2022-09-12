Congestion in Tohana markets

Encroachments by shopkeepers and haphazardly parked vehicles have been an ordeal for commuters in all main bazars of Tohana. People get stuck and inconvenienced due to the congestion. Sometimes, even ambulances can't pass through due to the haphazard parking and wrong movement of vehicles. It seems that the authorities concerned are not taking it seriously and commuters feel helpless. The district administration should take note of the situation and get the problem solved at the earliest.

Virender Tehri, Tohana

Need to check dengue cases in Kalka belt

The deadly dengue has spread in the Kalka belt. With the increasing death rate, civil hospitals are flooded with patients, who are dying unattended. No fogging is being done and the municipal committee has turned a blind eye to the situation. Urgent and strict measures are required to curb the spread of the disease.

Ramesh Kalra, Kalka

Garbage being set on fire

In the absence of scientific disposal and proper collection of garbage, setting the waste on fire has become a common practice for some people. Garbage is dumped not only alongside the roads, but also in the empty plots and later set on fire causing air pollution. Strict measures should be taken against the violators.

Naresh Kumar, Kurukshetra

Swachhata Abhiyan goes for a toss

Swachhata Abhiyan in Bhiwani city has gone for a toss as many people can be seen defecating in the open area in the morning between Sectors 23 and 13 in the city. A complaint against the same has been sent to the authorities by e-mail, but all in vain. Defecating in the open directly affects the environment. The authority should provide mobile toilets for them. Anand Kumar, Bhiwani

What our readers say

