Congress activist’s brother killed

Faridabad, July 1

The police have registered a case in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man here last night. The victim is the younger brother of a local Congress activist.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, two persons had fired upon the victim — identified as Kunal Bhadana, who hailed from Navada Koh village but was residing along the Dabua Pali Road — around 11.45 pm last night near Masjid Chowk in Faridabad.

It is alleged that someone had called the victim, asking him to reach the spot. Complainant Rinku Bhadana, who is also associated with the Congress, told the police that he reached the spot after getting information that some persons were quarrelling with his brother.

He said one of the accused, identified as Vijay, opened fire on Kunal while another accused (Billu) was holding his brother’s hands.

It is alleged that the accused fled in a car with two others when Rinku reached the spot. Kunal and another person, identified as Inder, who was injured during the shooting, were rushed to a hospital, where Kunal was declared dead by the doctors. Old enmity is suspected to be the main reason behind the murder, said sources in the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishnu Prasad, who reached the Civil Hospital’s mortuary said four teams of police personnel had been set up and the accused were likely to be arrested soon.

