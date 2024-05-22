 Congress aims to ensure participation of 90 per cent population in country's progress: Rahul Gandhi at Panchkula event : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Congress aims to ensure participation of 90 per cent population in country's progress: Rahul Gandhi at Panchkula event

Congress aims to ensure participation of 90 per cent population in country's progress: Rahul Gandhi at Panchkula event

Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP, saying the saffron party's 'end' is coming

Congress aims to ensure participation of 90 per cent population in country's progress: Rahul Gandhi at Panchkula event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an event, in Panchkula, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



PTI

Chandigarh, May 22

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that his party aims to ensure the participation of the country's 90 per cent population in the country's progress.

He asserted that the country's 90 per cent population including the Dalits, OBCs, tribal communities and the minorities does not have representation in the country's narrative and power structure.

Addressing an event in Panchkula, Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP, saying the saffron party's “end” is coming.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said it is not just a book. “If you look at it minutely, it is a transfer of power document. It is a transfer of power process, not just a book.

“The transfer of power which started in 1947. If you see India's population, conduct a survey, then you will know nearly 90 per cent population is Dalit, tribals, OBC, minority. This is a fact and it cannot be contested,” he stated.

He said it is written clearly in the Constitution that there should be equal treatment with every person. The Constitution is also document of equality, he added.

“My question is what is the participation of 90 per cent (population)? If you see India's narrative and power structure, be it the corporate structure or friends in the media, be it bureaucratic structure, there is no voice of this 90 per cent population,” he said.

Gandhi claimed he has studied it and he is saying this on the basis that 90 per cent people are not in the narrative.

He said the issues of people like farmers, labourers, barbers and 'safai karamcharis' do not find mention in the media.

“Such a thing is going on as if these 90 per cent people do not exist,” he said, adding that these 90 per cent people should get participation.

Gandhi also raised the issue of the arrest of two chief ministers, including Hemant Soren.

“Two states elected them and one tribal CM was sent to jail and he has not come out yet,” he said. The national media does not speak about Soren, he alleged.

Gandhi said he understands the (government) system from inside. "Since the time I was born, I am understanding the system from inside. You cannot hide the system from me. Whom it favours and how it favours, and whom it protects and whom it attacks, I have seen all," he said.

He claimed that the system is aligned against the lower castes at every level.

Gandhi said there are only two to three avenues for the 90 per cent population. There used to be public sector earlier but the BJP finished it. Then was the railways which is also facing the same fate. Now they brought Agniveer scheme in the Army.

Gandhi said the BJP and the RSS are thinking that they have won this battle. “But they do not realise that they are going to lose it,” he said.

Batting for caste census, he said through it, the exact number of OBCs, tribals, Dalits and minorities will be known, he stated.

He reached Panchkula in the evening after addressing two election rallies under Mahendragarh-Bhiwani and Sonepat Lok Sabha seats for the Congress candidates.

