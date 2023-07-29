Congress alleges scam in making of property IDs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

Former Union minister Kumari Selja, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and former state minister Kiran Choudhry today held a press conference and alleged a scam in making property IDs across 88 towns in the state.

Company ‘favoured’ by khattar government Why was the Khattar government favouring a firm as there was clause 41.5 of the agreement, which provided that the company would be penalised double, four and eight times if the errors were 10%, 10-15% or 15-20%, respectively? For errors in excess of 20%, the agreement was to be revoked. Kumari Selja, former union minister

The state government had given the contract of making property IDs to a firm, M/s Yashi Consulting Services Pvt Ltd. Selja said more than one crore Haryanvis from 88 towns were being exploited by middlemen for months now for getting their property ID records rectified. “Their life has become hell on account of being fleeced by pimps, middlemen and government officials. This is the sorry state of all-permeating corruption in the municipal corporations, councils and municipal committees of Haryana,” she added.

Surjewala labelled the episode of mistakes in property IDs as “Manohar Kaal” of corruption. He added that the survey of properties converted sanctioned colonies into unsanctioned, and unsanctioned into sanctioned ones. “Ownership details are wrongly filed. Tenants have been shown as owners. The size of the property is wrong.” He alleged that it was a Rs 60-crore scam.

#Congress #Kumari Selja #Randeep Surjewala