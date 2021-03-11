Congress attacks Kuldeep for defecting to BJP

Hisar, August 20
Taking an indirect dig at Kuldeep Bishnoi who defected to the BJP recently, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said he suspected the role of institutions like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in politics which had resulted in a byelection in Adampur Assembly constituency.
Interacting with party workers during his visit to several villages of Adampur segment today, Deepender alleged that the ED, CBI and Income Tax departments were acting like morchas (wings) of the ruling BJP like the Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha etc which could be called ED Morcha, CBI Morcha, Income Tax Morcha. “These three organisations seem to be working to pressurise leaders to join the BJP,” he alleged.
State Congress president, Udai Bhan alleged the voters of Adampur Assembly segment felt cheated as Kuldeep defected to the BJP after they got him elected on Congress ticket in the previous Assembly elections.
