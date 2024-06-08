Congress begins preparing for Assemby elections

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 7

With the Congress regaining the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, party leaders and ticket aspirants from the Ambala City Assembly segment, are in no mood to let the momentum die down and want to make the most of it.

The party leaders have started assessing the strong and weak booths to strengthen their base for the Assembly polls, besides holding meetings to express their gratitude.

In the Ambala City segment, being represented by cabinet minister Aseem Goel, the Congress party had secured a lead of 5,699 votes. While Congress candidate Varun Chaudhry polled 78,798 votes, BJP candidate Banto Kataria secured 73,099 votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Former minister and Congress leader Nirmal Singh today held a workers’ meeting in Ambala City and called upon party workers to start preparing for the Assembly election.

Addressing party workers, Nirmal Singh said, “Despite the scorching heat, the party workers stayed in the field and the party managed to get support from all the sections of the society. We have passed the first test in the form of Lok Sabha election and now the final test is approaching in the form of Assembly election”.

Exhorting party workers to be ready to play a crucial role in the formation of Congress government in Haryana, he said, “You should gear up for the Assembly elections. I will start my gratitude programmes from Saturday and cover the constituency in 10 days and will hold a big rally in August. The party has got its survey done.”

Former HPCC treasurer Rohit Jain, who is also seeking ticket from Ambala City, said, “We are focusing on weak booths especially in the urban areas, and will work to strengthen our position. People are not happy with the functioning of the BJP.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Congress #Lok Sabha