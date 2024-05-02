Congress bets on ex-Haryana Minority Commission chief in Karnal bypoll

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 1

Putting at rest all speculations, the Congress has fielded Trilochan Singh, former chairman of the Haryana Minority Commission, for Karnal Assembly bypoll seat.

He will contest against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The JJP also fielded a Punjabi face — social activist Rajinder Madaan — for the seat.

Advocate Shamsher Singh Nain, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, has filed his nomination from Karnal seat after quitting the BJP.

The Karnal Assembly seat became vacant after former CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from on March 13, a day after stepping down as the CM. The BJP was the first to declare its candidate for the Karnal Assembly seat. While there were several potential candidates in the Congress, former chairman Trilochan surpassed others and secured the ticket. This marks Trilochan Singh’s second election, as he previously contested unsuccessfully against former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in 2014.

According to political experts, all eyes in the state will be on the Karnal Assembly bypoll, considering it a semi-final for the Haryana Assembly elections.

Karnal was bestowed with the CM city tag after Manohar Lal Khattar’s elevation as the CM in 2014. However, following his resignation, Karnal lost this designation. By fielding Nayab Saini from Karnal, the party aims to restore the CM city tag. “I will strive to meet the expectations of people of Karnal,” said Saini.

Trilochan Singh secured the second position in the last elections. He said, “The former CM did nothing for Karnal, and people are unhappy with him. I am confident of victory.”

JJP candidate Rajinder Madaan, a dedicated social activist known for her efforts in organising camps for thalassemia patients, is associated with multiple social organisations and presently serving as the president of Sewa Samiti Ashram for seven years. He said, “If elected, I will spare no effort in contributing to the city’s development.”

Independent candidate Nain also accused the BJP of fielding an outsider from Karnal. He expects to garner votes over inconvenience faced by people due to family IDs and property IDs.

