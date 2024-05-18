Congress, BJP men upbeat as Rahul, PM Modi to visit Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 17

Leaders and workers, along with candidates, of the BJP and the main Opposition Congress are upbeat as their top leaders — PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi — are scheduled to visit the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency next week. While Rahul Gandhi will campaign for Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh in the Charkhi Dadri Assembly segment on May 22, PM Modi will address a rally at Pali village in Mahendragarh district on May 23.

BJP candidate Dharambir Singh said the PM’s visit will have a huge impact on the outcome of these elections. “The people of the country have full faith in Modi’s guarantees and his capability to lead the country,” he said.

Congress leaders said the charisma of Narendra Modi has waned and people are more interested in seeing and listening to Rahul Gandhi. “The situation is not the same as it was in 2014 and 2019. At that time, the BJP candidates won the elections hands down as there was a wave in favour of Modi,” said ex-Bhiwani Congress MLA Shiv Shankar Bhardwaj.

