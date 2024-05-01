 Congress candidate claims Devi Lal’s political legacy : The Tribune India

People like me who worked for him are real inheritors of his politics: Jai Prakash I Flays Khattar for remarks on ex-CMs

Congress candidate Jai Prakash at a press conference in Hisar.



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 30

Joining the issue of legacy of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Congress candidate and former Union Minister Jai Prakash known as JP claimed that he worked as a worker for Chaudhary Devi Lal in 1989 and thus he should be the real claimant of his political legacy.

“None of the family members of Devi Lal has been following in his footsteps. Workers like me who worked for him are the real inheritors of his politics,” he said adding that they (referring to the kin of Devi Lal) had brought a bad name to his politics.

Mentioning Ranjit Singh (Devi Lal’s son) and Dushyant Chautala (Devi Lal’s great grandson), Jai Prakash questioned the way these people ran riot in the last five years, was this the policy of Devi Lal? Notably, both Ranjit and Dushyant were part of the BJP government in Haryana. “Even Ajay Chautala (Devi Lal’s grandson) too voted for the BJP in Rajya Sabha poll,” he commented. Notably, three members of the Devi Lal family, including Ranjit Singh of the BJP, Naina Chautala of the JJP and Sunaina Chautala of the INLD are in the fray.

JP was the youth president of the Haryana Janata Dal headed by Devi Lal. JP who was close to former CM Om Prakash Chautala (Devi Lal’s son) at that time was fielded on the Janata Dal ticket in 1989 in his debut poll when he defeated Birender Singh of the Congress. JP even got inducted in the Union Cabinet as the Petroleum Minister in 1990-91 in the Chander Shekhar ministry.

The Congress leader also raked up the issue of remarks of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar about the former CMs Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal. He said that unpleasant remarks made by Khattar about the former CMs who were no longer alive, were condemnable. “People are waiting for the polling day to punish the BJP and its leaders,” he claimed.

Jai Prakash claimed that people had made up their mind to bring the INDIA bloc to power at the Centre. Jai Prakash alleged that Ranjit Singh had betrayed people of Hisar and Adampur. He alleged that during the Adampur bypoll held in 2022, Singh who was the Power Minister in Haryana government had promised to provide power connections to the people in Dhanis. “But nothing was done after the bypoll,” he said.

