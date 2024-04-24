Congress Haryana candidate list soon: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 23

The Congress will soon announce its candidates for all nine Lok Sabha seats in the state as the process regarding the internal discussion on prospective nominees and the feedback process has been completed.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who is also a probable candidate from Rohtak, said this while interacting with mediapersons here on Tuesday. “The Congress has its own method and process to select the candidates for Lok Sabha poll. Now, it has been completed and names of the candidates will be out soon,” he added.

Taking a jibe at former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his remarks that BJP candidates were fighting the poll battle with themselves for past over a month as no rival candidate was in the fray, Deepender said the battle started only when two rival candidates came to the ground, hence there was no logic to make such statements.

Later, Deepender accompanied by local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra met shopkeepers of the Model Town locality here.

“The state government has proved unsuccessful even in providing basic facilities. People are grappling with the shortage of drinking water while during the then-Congress government, this problem was completely eliminated by building water tanks,” he added.

Deepender said the state received Rs 2,565 crore, of which Rohtak got nearly Rs 350 crore under the Amrit Yojana. The amount was to be spent on solving the problem of shortage of drinking water, inefficient sewerage, drainage and maintenance of parks. The work was to be completed within a year, but neither the project was completed nor was it known where such a huge amount had gone, he added.

He said BJP sitting MP Arvind Sharma also pointed out a scam of Rs 350 crore under the Amrit Yojana, alleging that a former minister had committed the scam and destroyed the evidence.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak