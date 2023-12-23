Congress, CPM accuse BJP govt of murdering democracy

Tribune Reporters

Rohtak, December 22

Leaders and workers of the Congress and the CPM held demonstrations across the state to register their resentment against the suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament.

AAP leaders stay away Though the call for protests was given by the INDIA block, members of the AAP, which is a part of the alliance, stayed away. Asked about it, Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of AAP’s state unit, said they were focusing on “Badlav Yatra” in the state. “Our MP Sandeep Pathak participated in the demonstration at Jantar Mantar today,” he stated.

The call for the protests was given by the INDIA block comprising the major opposition parties. Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said the episode was a blot on Parliament. “Mimicry of any individual should not be associated with his/her caste or community. The BJP leadership is trying to misguide people in order to divert their attention from the real issues,” he said.

Faridabad/Palwal: Congress workers staged a demonstration at the district headquarters. Charging the BJP with imposing an undeclared “emergency”, state Congress president Udai Bhan said the Modi government was trying to trample the rights of elected representatives. MLA Neeraj Sharma and other leaders were also present. A similar protest was staged at Palwal. It was led by former minister Karan Singh Dalal.

Sonepat: Party workers protested in front of the mini-secretariat and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government. They stated that the recent actions amounted to “murder of democracy”. Former MP Dharampal Malik, MLAs Jagbeer Malik, Jaiveer Balmiki, Surender Panwar and Induraj Narwal, mayor Nikhil Madaan and former MLA Jaiteerath Dahiya were present.

Panipat: Leaders and workers raised slogans against the Centre. Party leader Virender Singh said the BJP government was taking away from the Opposition the right to speak.

Jhajjar: Workers led by MLA Geeta Bhukkal took out a march and described the action as unconstitutional. “This is for the first time when so many MPs have been suspended for asking questions regarding internal security. This is the murder of democracy,” said Bhukkal.

Karnal: Former MLA Lehri Singh led the protest while working president of the HPCC Suresh Gupta, MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former MLAs Sumita Singh, Narendra Sangwan and Rakesh Kamboj participated.

