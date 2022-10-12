Congress declares former minister Jai Prakash as party candidate for Adampur by-election

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, October 12
The Congress party on Wednesday declared former minister Jai Prakash as a party candidate from Adampur for the upcoming by-election.
Jai Prakash is a former union minister and a three-time MP from Hisar (1989-91, 1996-98 and 2004-09).
The state Congress leadership comprising Congress legislative party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state unit president Uday Bhan have been seeking the feedback from the Assembly segment about the ticket aspirants.
“The party leaders mulled various options and finalised Jai Prakash. He had contested the Assembly poll on Congress ticket in 2009 Assembly election against Kuldeep Bishnoi when he floated his own Haryana Janhit Congress party. Jai Prakash had given the toughest fight to Bishnoi and brought down victory margin to 6,015 votes,” said a Congress observer.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi filed the nomination papers for Adampur by-election here on Wednesday.
He was accompanied by BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, JJP state president Nishan Singh besides his father Kuldeep Bishnoi.
