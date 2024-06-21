Congress delegation meets Governor, seeks dismissal of BJP ‘minority’ govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

A Congress delegation, led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state president Udai Bhan, met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today and urged him to dismiss the BJP government and impose President’s rule.

Open to consultations for RS seat Regarding the Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress lacks the numbers, but we are open to consultations with others on this issue. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM

The memorandum to the Governor stated that despite CM Nayab Singh Saini’s election from Karnal, BJP’s numbers remain unchanged at 41. They enjoy the support of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP)’s Gopal Kanda and Independent Nayan Pal Rawat, bringing their tally to 43, one short of the majority mark. Currently, the House comprises 87 MLAs, according to the Congress.

The memorandum further said if the current government refrains from engaging in horse-trading and other unconstitutional methods, it lacks a majority in the House. “Therefore, as the protector of the Constitution, the Governor should immediately dismiss the minority government and impose President’s rule in the state,” the memorandum concluded.

During today’s press conference, Hooda mentioned they had submitted a similar memorandum on June 10. “People have lost faith in the government. We are awaiting a reply from the Governor, and our future course of action will be decided accordingly,” he stated. Responding to Kiran Choudhry’s joining BJP, Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed said they had filed a notice to Speaker Gian Chand Gupta for her disqualification from the House. “We hope the Speaker acts by the law,” he added.

When asked about claims from the ruling party that more Congress leaders might defect, Hooda dismissed them. “Around 41-42 ex-MLAs/MPs have recently joined our party,” he clarified. Regarding factionalism in the party, he said, “There is no factionalism. If anyone sees their future elsewhere, they are free to go.” Responding to former CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s remark that Kiran Choudhry’s heart was always with the BJP and only her body was in Congress, Hooda said, “If he said that, it must be true.”

Regarding the Haryana Government’s plan to file an appeal before the Supreme Court after the high court dismissed socio-economic criteria for awarding marks, Hooda criticised them, stating, “The BJP government is jeopardising the future of our youth. There have been previous incidents of paper leaks and crores of rupees were seized at the Haryana Public Service Commission’s office. Recently, we’ve also witnessed paper leaks in NET and NEET examinations.”

