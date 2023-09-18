NUH FLARE-UP: Congress demands investigation by sitting High Court judge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

The Haryana Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting HC judge to bring out the truth about the Nuh violence. In a joint statement, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Udaibhan asked why the government was afraid of a judicial inquiry into the incident.

“Judicial inquiry will bring out the truth behind the Nuh conspiracy. Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested for political reasons and a judicial inquiry will bring out the truth,” Udaibhan said.

The leaders claimed that inflammatory posts were being posted on social media about 15 days before the incident and the government did not take any action. “This makes it clear the government is trying to hide something. The government’s inaction indicate either its complicity in the incident or its failure,” he added. Hooda said the incident happened due to the failure of the Haryana Police and the people of the state did not trust the police investigation.

