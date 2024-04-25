Congress dividing country in name of religion: Kanwar Pal Gujjar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 24

State Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the Congress was doing the politics of appeasement and working to divide the country in the name of religion.

He said the party had always believed in taking forward the communist ideology and now it wanted to distribute the property of people among others.

Addressing a press conference in Jagadhri today, Gujjar said there were 140 crore citizens in the country and everyone had equal rights.

“It is certain that there is a section of citizens who are left behind in terms of growth. It is the responsibility of the government to help them and the present government is doing the same. However, the Congress talks about minoritism and giving them separate rights after snatching away the rights of others,” said the minister.

He further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the poor have the first right on the country’s resources, whereas the Congress says the minority community have the first right on the resources.”

He added that the Congress believed in dividing the country on the basis of religion and caste and that the BJP talked about the unity of the country.

“Crores of people of the country, regardless of their caste or religion, have been given benefits under a number of schemes,” said Gujjar.

