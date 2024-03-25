Congress ex-MLA, party worker spar at Holi Milan event

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 24

An unpleasant situation marked the ‘Holi Milan’ programme organised by a local leader of the Congress here today due to verbal spat involving a former Congress MLA and a local resident.

The quarrel, involving Lalit Nagar, a former MLA from Tigaon Assembly segment here, took place over the issue of sharing a sofa with a party worker at the programme held here on Sunday, it is alleged.

According to the details, the incident, which cooled down after about 10 minutes, took place during an event organised by local party leader Sumit Gaur at Kheri Pul area.

It is reported that several leaders and workers, including Nagar and a former minister Mahender Pratap, had been among those invited for the programme.

The programme got disrupted for a few minutes due to a spat between Nagar and a worker over sharing the sofa. The quarrel could have turned into physical assault if Gaur and other leaders had not intervened. The matter was resolved with their intervention and the programme concluded as planned, said one of the participants.

