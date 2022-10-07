Congress ex-MLA resigns from party

Chandigarh, October 6
A former MLA from Shahbad and national media panelist of the Congress, Anil Dhantori, has resigned from the primary membership of the party.
Dhantori, a prominent youth leader from the GT Road belt of Haryana, criticised former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for ignoring youth workers of the party.
