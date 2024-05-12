 Congress failed to provide basic amenities in its regime: Saini : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Congress failed to provide basic amenities in its regime: Saini

Congress failed to provide basic amenities in its regime: Saini

Congress failed to provide basic amenities in its regime: Saini

CM Nayab Singh Saini, candidate Naveen Jindal and other BJP leaders release ‘Sankalp Patra’ at Shahabad on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 11

Criticising the Congress, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the party had failed to provide basic amenities to people during its regime and now, it had been spreading misinformation just to gather votes.

The CM also launched a Sankalp Patra prepared for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

While addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in support of BJP candidate Naveen Jindal in Shahabad, Saini said, “This is not an ordinary poll. The elections will decide the direction and condition of the country. We have seen the country developing over the past 10 years. The Congress had failed to resolve people’s issues and even provide basic amenities during its regime. The party has been spreading lies and rumours to misguide people just to obtain votes.”

Listing out the achievements of the Modi government, the CM said, “Kurukshetra has got an elevated railway track, Ayush University, government colleges, new highways, and many other developmental projects over the past 10 years. Jobs were given on the basis of merit and crop procured on minimum support price (MSP). While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to save the country, the INDIA bloc has a vision to save corrupt people.”

“The Congress party ruled for 55 to 60 years, but made no efforts to plug corruption. The BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi has plugged the leakage of funds. Due to the BJP’s efforts, the urban and rural areas have been witnessing equal development. The government has been working for the welfare of poor people,” he added.

The CM said, “I have been asked about the procurement of sunflower crop, and I assure you that the government will procure every single grain of sunflower during the procurement season.”

In his address, Naveen Jindal said, “During the period of Covid-19, while we were distributing oxygen cylinders, the AAP was selling liquor. We have worked for the people and we will continue to work for them. We have prepared a Sankalp Patra after receiving suggestions from the people of Kurukshetra. We will work systematically in a planned manner for the development of Kurukshetra. We will also present a report card every year. We will also try to find a solution to resolve the problems related to floods, insanitary conditions, and further strengthen hockey facilities in Shahabad, increase the height of Ladwa Bridge, and also address the issue of unemployment.”

In the Sankalp Patra, Jindal has envisioned to develop the Kurukshetra Tirtha corridor to boost the religious and spiritual tourism. It promises to open two vocational training centres in Kurukshetra and Kaithal, a Jindal Sports Institute, a regional centre of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary And Animal Sciences for the treatment of livestock. It also highlights the projects related to the upgrade of healthcare facilities and infrastructure at government schools.

The Sankalp Patra also talks about making efforts for the four-laning of the Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar road, and construction of circular bypass around Kurukshetra, the Ladwa-Kurukshetra bypass, a water treatment plant, public toilets in markets, stoppages of Jammu and Amritsar-bound trains, the doubling of the Kurukshetra-Kaithal railway route, a railway overbridge on the Karnal road in Kaithal, along with a parking project at the Tehsil road in Kaithal, old-age home and reconstruction of roads in Radaur.

Jindal has also mentioned the development works carried out between 2004

and 2014.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Congress #Kurukshetra #Nayab Singh Saini


