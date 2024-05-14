Congress fears being defeated: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 13

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Kalanaur here today launched a blistering attack on the Congress and also tried to corner it over ‘dynastic’ politics and corruption.

He said the Congress was desperate and nervous for two reasons. Firstly, the Modi government had done a lot of work in a decade, which the Congress failed to do even after ruling the country for several decades. Secondly, it was fearful of its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate, Dr Arvind Sharma, former CM lambasted those leaders of the Opposition parties, who had made mockery of him stating that he was unmarried, so he did not know the problems and needs of a family.

Striking an emotional chord with the people, Khattar said all 2.82 crore people of Haryana were his family and it was his responsibility to serve them. “I consider all residents of Haryana as my family members and work for their welfare,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the Congress leaders only remembered the family as they did not want to come out of it. They were promoting ‘dynastic’ politics, contrary to it, the BJP was promoting its ordinary workers and gave equal respect to them like senior leaders.

“The Congress also works to mislead the people with an intention to gain political mileage. It did not hesitate to spread hatred and lies stating that there will be bloodshed if Article 370 is abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir and the Ram Temple is built but nothing of the sort happened as people were in favour of that,” Khattar claimed.

Describing the Rohtak seat as the most important, the former CM said it was not an ordinary election. The Congress would do everything to wrest the seat from the BJP hence every vote would play a significant role in the elections.

He called on the party workers to contact all those local electors who had gone to other places due to their jobs, business and other purposes. It should be ensured that they exercise their franchise on May 25.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Dr Arvind Sharma won the elections by 7,503 votes but this time, we should set a target of ensuring his victory by more than 75,000 votes. To achieve the target, every booth worker will have to ensure that the polling is increased by 15 to 20 per cent at every booth,” he added.

Talking about ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally, Khattar said they would complete holding such rallies in 87 Assembly segments of the state today and the rallies would be organised in the remaining three segments on Tuesday. Thereafter, star campaigners would visit the state to address the poll rallies. Haryana minister Bishamber Valmiki, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, former ministers Krishan Murti Hooda and Manish Grover, former MLA Sarita Narayan, BJP’s Rohtak Lok Sabha poll in-charge Rajeev Jain, state secretary Renu Dabla and state media co-in-charge Shamsher Kharak were among those present on the occasion.

