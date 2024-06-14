Congress fielded best candidates for Lok Sabha polls: Hisar MP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 13

Stating that the Congress picked the best candidate among the aspirants for party tickets in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress MP Jai Prakash claimed that he got the ticket on the basis of a survey by the party.

Addressing a press conference here today, Jai Prakash, popularly known as JP, said, “Had it not been the survey-based ticket allocation, I would not have got the ticket.” He added that the Congress had performed well across the state and bagged five seats while the margin of loss was quite low at two seats — Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and Gurgaon.

When asked to comment on the statement of Sirsa MP Kumari Selja that better ticket allocation could have resulted in clean sweep of the party in Haryana, JP said he was given the ticket by the party leadership, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, on the basis of the survey which was conducted by the party.

JP said he was not aware about any sabotage attempts by insiders as the people had backed him to ensure his victory. “People know about such things and I was not aware of such acts. It has been the habit of some people to indulge in backstabbing and betrayal, but I was not concerned about it,” he said.

The Hisar MP said he would raise the issue of the airport being set up in Hisar.

