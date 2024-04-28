Congress fields sitting MLA from Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 27

The Congress party has fielded Varun Chaudhry — the sitting MLA from the Mullana Assembly constituency — as the party candidate from the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Though the party had officially announced his name on Thursday, his candidature was finalised a few days ago and Chaudhry had started visiting all nine Assembly constituencies under the Ambala Lok Sabha segment.

The MLA — son of four-time MLA and former state president Phool Chand Mullana — will be contesting against BJP candidate Banto Kataria and INLD candidate Gurpreet Singh, who are contesting their first-ever elections.

Speaking to ‘The Tribune’, Chaudhry said, “I am grateful to the party high command for giving me the opportunity to contest the elections. I have been visiting various areas and getting a tremendous response from the people of the Ambala constituency. The party is well prepared and regular meetings are being held with the party workers regarding the elections. The party workers are excited and we all are working in a sync as a team.”

“The workers and leaders will intensify the campaigning. We will fight the elections together, win the Ambala constituency seat and raise long-pending issues in the Lok Sabha. The INDIA bloc candidates will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Ambala City, Ambala Cantonment and Mullana held celebrations in support of Chaudhry.

Congress leader Chitra Sarwara said, “The party has fielded a strong candidate from Ambala and we are confident that the Congress will win the elections. The party workers are very excited. People are extending their support to the party. During the ‘Ghar Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign, the people of Ambala have shown how disappointed they are with the wrong policies made by the BJP government. They are ready to teach the BJP a lesson in the upcoming elections.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Congress #Lok Sabha