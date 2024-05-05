Congress fighting for survival: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Hathin (Palwal), May 4

Addressing a public meeting here, BJP leader and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that the Congress had fallen apart was fighting for survival in the absence of effective leadership.

The meeting was organised by party MLA Parveen Dagar.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Khattar said the Congress had no strong leader and was levelling baseless allegations to divert the attention from the main issue — the unprecedented progress made by the state and the country in the past 10 years.

Claiming that thousands of jobs had been given to unemployed youths on the basis of qualification and eligibility, he said transparent and corruption-free recruitment had benefited a large number of poor people.

He said while funds to the tune of Rs 700 crore had been released for development projects in the Hathin subdivision in the past 10 years, Rs 400 crore had already been spent. Besides this, he said work was going on projects worth Rs 300 crore.

