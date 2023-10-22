Congress flays govt over advance security on power consumers

Fatebabad, October 21
Congress leader Vineet Punia has opposed the state government’s directive to power consumers to deposit four-month advance security in case of domestic connections and two-month advance in case of non-domestic connections.
Addressing a meeting here today, AICC secretary Punia said this was an anti-consumer and insensitive decision of the BJP-JJP government. “It is putting undue financial burden on the masses who are already reeling under inflation,” he alleged.
Demanding immediate withdrawal of the order, Punia said while electricity was being provided free of cost in Congress-ruled states, the BJP-JJP government was putting additional burden on the consumers in Haryana.
“During the Congress rule, Haryana was a power-surplus state. The incumbent government, however, seems to have pushed the state into darkness, besides putting a huge burden on the consumers,” he said.
Punia alleged the government was allowing the Adani group to double the coal prices and the burden was being passed on to power consumers. The Centre was robbing money from the common man and handing that over to Adani, he alleged.
