Haryana Congress gears up to make ‘Bharat Jodo’ a success

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Urging Congress leaders and workers to gear up for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil exhorted them to make it a success.

Addressing a meeting to prepare for the yatra, here today, Gohil said, “Rahul Gandhi has set out on a journey to stop the divisive policies of the BJP and unite India. That is why the public is feeling an emotional connection with the yatra.” The meeting was attended by all working state presidents, party MLAs, senior leaders and workers. The yatra will enter Haryana on January 21 from Firozpur Jhirka and go through Sohna, Barkhal and Faridabad in three days of its first phase. A second phase of the yatra is likely later.

Gohil gave a message of solidarity to the party leaders as he urged all leaders to express their opinions on appropriate party forums. “Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The Congress is the only party which can work in the interest of the country and the state,” he said, praising works done by Hooda as the Chief Minister of the state and Rajya sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda for raising the voice of farmers, jawans and every section in the Parliament.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was getting tremendous support across the country. “The arrival of yatra in Haryana and people’s association with it will be historic,” he said.

PCC president Udai Bhan said he had formed 14 separate committees for the management of the yatra and coordinators of all 22 districts had been appointed. Deepender said the yatra would bridge the gap being dug by the BJP in the society in the name of rich-poor and caste-religion.

Meanwhile, Hooda, after chairing the CLP meeting, said the problems of the people of Haryana will be raised in the Assembly session later this month.

Gohil and state president Chaudhary Udai Bhan were also present. Hooda said the Congress MLAs had decided to give a dozen proposals for discussion in the coming Assembly session. “Our MLAs will submit adjournment motions to seek discussion on issues such as the agitation of MBBS students against bond policy, increasing crime against women in the state, shortage of DAP and urea, increase in sugarcane prices, increasing drug addiction, debt, unemployment, water logging, poor health system in the state, exploitation of youth through Kaushal Nigam, property ID, air pollution, withdrawal of case filed during Jat reservation and Kisan Andolan and illegal mining,” he said.

#Congress #rahul gandhi