Congress govt to have four deputy CMs, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 12

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today reiterated that the Congress would appoint four deputy chief ministers if voted to power. He said this in response to a question asked by mediapersons during his visit to the Karnal grain market, where he took stock of the procurement. He also visited the Gharaunda grain market.

“The deputy chief ministers will be from Brahmin, Dalit and OBC communities, and one from another community,” he said.

Govt neglecting farmers: ex-cm Hooda on Thursday visited the Panipat grain market and met farmers, labourers and commission agents

He said the government was neglecting the farmers. “Despite waiting for several days, purchases are not taking place,” he claimed.

Farmers are worried about MSP. This neglect of ‘annadata’ will prove costly for the BJP-JJP government, Hooda warned.

Markets across the state were filled with paddy and millet, but neither the procurement nor lifting was being done smoothly, he added.

Taking a dig at BJP’s Panna Pramukh sammelans, he claimed that the Congress had reached the houses of people while the BJP was stuck at ‘panna’ (page of voter list).

He alleged that farmers had been facing problems due to portals like Meri Fasal, Mera Byora. “I am not against digitalisation, but the government should streamline the system. We took several steps for online governance, but now people have to stand in queues for their work due to portals,” he said. People in the government advocated portals, but they should visit mandis and meet farmers who are facing problems due to the portal, he added.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Karnal