Congress has no future in Haryana, says Kiran Choudhry

Hisar, June 17
Upset with the Congress after her daughter and former MP Shruti Choudhry was denied the ticket, Congress MLA from Tosham Kiran Choudhry said she saw no future of the Congress in Haryana. “This is true that the Congress could have won more seats in the Lok Sabha had the Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria ensured better ticket allocation,” she said while interacting with mediapersons. She has also been facing allegations of sabotage by the Congress Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MLA Rao Dan Singh.
Without naming former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, she alleged that those who had been harping on ‘me and mine’ during the campaign and projecting himself as chief ministerial candidate had harmed the party. “Some leaders have been trying to finish off my political career”. When asked whether she could take a major decision regarding her political career, she said it’s in the hands of the Almighty.
