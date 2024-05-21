Congress has visions of regaining Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 20

After losing the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency seat in the previous two elections, the Congress is eyeing to regain its lost ground by winning back the seat.

While party candidate Varun Chaudhry is holding 10 to 15 public meetings a day, the party leaders and workers are going door to door, meeting voters and inducting new people into the party. The Congress lost the 2014 and 2019 elections in Ambala and the seat was won by former MP Rattan Lal Kataria. However, after the demise of Kataria, the party has fielded his wife Banto Kataria, who is contesting her first-ever election.

Recently, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who held a couple of rallies in support of Varun Chaudhry, said there was a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. He also appealed to the voters to support Varun as he had been strongly raising the voice of the Mullana Assembly constituency of Ambala in the Haryana Assembly.

Varun Chaudhry, a sitting MLA from the Mullana assembly constituency, said, “There can be no place for dictatorship in the country. People want their grievances to be heard and resolved, but the BJP government has failed. People are coming out in large numbers to express their resentment and anger against the government. We are confident that the INDIA bloc will win the election and we will raise the voice of Ambala strongly in the Lok Sabha.”

Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Rohit Jain said, “The BJP has lost its ground and we are confident to regain the Ambala Lok Sabha seat. During the PM’s rally, the BJP failed to gather public even after misusing the government machinery. We are focusing on door-to-door campaigns and the workers are excited as they have been getting a positive response from the public.

Meanwhile, after the PM’s rally, the BJP is charged up and is making efforts to further strengthen its position in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Home Minister Anil Vij, said, “There has been a wave in favour of the BJP and after the PM’s rally, it has turned into a Tsunami. The opposition parties are already struggling to gather public at their meetings, but now, they have lost all hopes.”

BJP leader Dhuman Singh Kirmach, who was the co-convener for the PM’s rally, said “The rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi work as a booster for the party leaders and workers. The party is already in a strong position and after the rally, we are confident that the party candidates will win their respective seats by comfortable margins.”

