Congress intensifies poll campaign in Ambala

Nitish Sharma
Ambala, May 6
While Congress candidate Varun Chaudhry has intensified his campaign in all nine assembly segments of the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, the party workers and leaders in Ambala are also holding various meetings and campaigns in support of the party candidate.
The Congress has put up a united face in Ambala as not only the workers and leaders belonging to the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda faction, but also the leaders and supporters of former MP Kumari Selja are actively participating in the campaigning.
There have been incidents in the past when workers and local leaders of both the groups were seen marking resentment against each other.
Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Rohit Jain, who is considered a confident of Kumari Selja, is holding door-to-door campaign in Ambala City. He said “Election is a collective effort and we are making all efforts to ensure that Varun Chaudhry wins the election with a huge margin. We are holding door-to-door campaigns in various residential areas and market places to meet people and make them aware of the party’s policies and manifesto.”
Similarly, former minister Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara, who have been closely associated with a former CM Bhupinder Hooda, are holding intensive
campaigning.
