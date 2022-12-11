Congress: JJP failed to fulfil poll promise on pension

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 10

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the JJP should break its alliance with the BJP if its leaders felt pained for not fulfilling their poll promises of giving Rs 5,100 as old-age pension even after three years of being in power in the state.

“The JJP leaders have been enjoying power for the past three years hence they cannot hide their failure of not fulfilling their poll promises. Pension of lakhs of the elderly have been cut, educated youth are not being given jobs and unemployment allowances, employees are on war path for as they want old pension scheme restored hence the situation is totally adverse for the BJP-JJP government across the state and people are waiting for the coming Assembly polls to oust them,” said Bhukkal.

She was interacting with the media after expressing solidarity with the ASHA workers staging dharna on the mini secretariat campus here on Saturday.

On being asked about the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MLA said remarkable response to the yatra across the nation had caused discomfort among leaders of the opposition parties hence they were leaving no stone unturned to criticise the yatra without any logic, but the reality was that the Congress leaders had always struggled to protect the nation.

“It is the results of the yatra that the Congress has got Himachal Pradesh freed from the clutches of the BJP. The Congress will also form a government in Haryana in 2024,” Bhukkal claimed.