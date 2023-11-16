Congress leader seeks CBI probe into case

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 15

Former minister and senior Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda has demanded a CBI probe into the spurious liquor case in which 20 persons have died in Yamunanagar and Ambala districts.

“The case may be linked with a big racket involving illegal trade of spurious liquor, hence it should be investigated by a higher agency, like the CBI, to expose the real culprits. We cannot rely upon the police as they work under the state government,” claimed Krishan Murti while interacting with the media here today.

He also demanded that the government should take effective steps to curb liquor smuggling and the sale of drugs as youth were falling a prey to drugs due to easy availability.

