‘Congress leaders out to save their shop’

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 7

The ruling BJP on Saturday said the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently traversing Haryana, was rather late in the day as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had accomplished the task of uniting the country in 1947.

In an interview, BJP in charge of Haryana and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said the Yatra was an affront to Sardar Patel’s legacy of India’s unification.

“Congress leaders are out to save their own shop with this yatra, but let me tell them they can’t teach lessons to the land of Kurukshetra and Panipat that have seen suffering and bloodshed,” said Deb, credited with BJP’s historic Tripura win in 2018, ending the long CPM rule.

Tasked with the top organisational role in Haryana, Deb said his top priority was the appointment of “panna pramukhs” in the state.

BJP’s “panna pramukh” network recently yielded a historic mandate for the BJP in Gujarat, with PM Narendra Modi asking every state to replicate the model. On the continuation of Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM until the elections, Deb hailed Khattar’s tenure as “transparent and productive” and said, “The CM is a down to earth leader. He is a strong organiser and has proved himself to be a very able administrator. His governance record is dotted with several achievements, including transparency in giving jobs, delivery of health, education and infrastructure facilities.”

On the possibilities of a pre-poll alliance with the JJP in Haryana, Deb said, “It is too early to say. The BJP cannot speak alone on this issue. Both sides would need to hold structured talks on the parameters. That discussion has not started yet.”