Congress Legislative Party condemns treatment meted out to wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) today passed a resolution condemning the Centre’s treatment of protesting wrestlers. It said the government was insulting those sportspersons who had enhanced the prestige of the country and condemned the silence of the BJP-JJP government of Haryana in the matter.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil and state party president Udai Bhan presided over the CLP meeting, in which 27 MLAs participated. Former minister Kiran Choudhry skipped the meeting.

Gohil said Haryana was the land of farmers, jawans and wrestlers. “The daughters of Haryana have enhanced the country’s pride by winning medals. They are demanding justice by protesting in a democratic manner. But due to the apathy of the government, they have to think about throwing their medals in the Ganga,” he said.

He also told the CLP that he would not tolerate the issuance of statements against one another.