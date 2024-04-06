Congress manifesto will be a roadmap to ensure justice: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today commended the Congress for its election manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’, claiming that it would prove to be a roadmap in ensuring justice and fair participation of every section of the society. He called upon party leaders and workers to familiarise public with the ‘Nyay Patra’ during the election campaign.

Accepted demand of farmers The Congress has accepted the farmers’ biggest demand by promising them loan waiver and legal guarantee of the MSP. Besides, annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh for every woman coming from an economically unprivileged section is included in manifesto. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ex-CM

He expressed happiness over the fact that the suggestions made by his committee in the party’s Udaipur and Raipur conventions regarding the ways to improve the condition of farmers had been mentioned in it. He expressed gratitude to the party’s high command and manifesto committee.

He said the Congress had accepted the farmers’ biggest demand by promising them loan waiver and legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). Apart from this, the provision of annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh for every woman coming from an economically unprivileged section, along with a daily wage of Rs 400 for MGNREGA workers, is included in the manifesto.

Hooda said the announcement of equity and justice for youth, farmers, women and workers was made in the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ under the leadership of former party president Rahul Gandhi, and to implement it, the party had mentioned 25 guarantees in the manifesto.

To curb the increasing unemployment in the country and state, the party has guaranteed immediate permanent appointment to 30 lakh government posts under the Youth Justice Scheme. Apart from this, a guarantee of apprenticeship with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per year to every graduate and diploma holder as well as a guarantee of conducting examinations in a reliable manner by making new law to stop paper leaks, and the provision of start-up funds for youth at the district level from the national fund of Rs 5,000 crore were mentioned in the ‘Nyay Patra’.

Taking a step towards maintaining socio-economic equality, the party has announced a caste census of every person. In the constitutional justice section of the ‘Nyay Patra’, issues such as saving the democracy, freedom from fear, the independence of media and judiciary and campaign against corruption were added. Subjects ranging from economy to art and culture have been mentioned in the manifesto.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress