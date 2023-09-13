Congress MLA accuses Haryana govt of degrading education system

Jhajjar, September 12
Congress MLA and former state Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal has accused the BJP-JJP government in the state of degrading the education system, stating that it has completely failed to provide basic facilities and cope with the problem of teachers’ shortage in schools.
“Students are shifting to private schools due to the lack of basic facilities and the shortage of teachers in government schools. As per an affidavit submitted by the state government in the high court recently, there are neither separate toilets for girls in 538 schools nor any arrangement for potable water and electricity in 131 and 236 schools, respectively,” said Bhukkal.
