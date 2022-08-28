Congress MLA gets threat call again, lodges FIR

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 27

Congress MLA from Badli Kuldeep Vats has once again filed a complaint that he has received a threat and extortion call. The MLA said he received a threat call from an international number.

“Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at the DLF Phase II police station under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Our teams are investigating the case,” said DCP (East) Virender Vij.

According to the complaint filed by Vats, he reached his house at DLF Phase II from the Haryana Bhavan, Delhi, on August 25.

“Around 4 pm, I got a call from an international number. The caller threatened me using abusive language and demanded Rs 1 lakh per month as extortion. The call lasted for 41 seconds,” the MLA said in his complaint. The caller threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the money, he alleged.

Interestingly, this is the third FIR by the MLA. The first one was filed by his cook at Pataudi and another one by his brother at Jhajjar. The police, however, have not been so far able to identify the accused who threatened the MLA and his kin and acquaintances.

On July 9, five men barged into the Pataudi house of Vats while he was not present there. They roughed up his cook and threatened to kill the MLA like Moosewala.

“After an FIR at Pataudi, my brother was also threatened. He lodged a complaint with the Jhajjar police. Now, the third FIR has been lodged at the DLF Phase II police station. After repeated threats, the police only give assurances, but the accused have not been identified so far. I will raise this issue in the Assembly,” said the MLA.