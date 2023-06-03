Congress MLA seeks revision of voter lists

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 2

Senior Congress leader and Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi demanded deletion of names of people who have either migrated to other places or have passed away from the voter lists. He wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in this regard. He also met Principal Secretary Anuraj Agarwal holding the charge of the Chief Electoral Officer.

“During last elections, it was observed that names of hundreds of people who had either shifted to other places or had died were on the voter lists of different districts. These names should be removed and fresh voter lists should be prepared,” said Gogi.

The names and age of voters should also be corrected so that accurate data would be available with the Election Commission.