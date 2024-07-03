Congress Nuh MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed starts ‘Jan Nyay Yatra’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 2

Congress Legislature Party deputy leader and Nuh MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed has accused the BJP government of bias and injustice towards Nuh district falling in the Mewat region. Dominated by meo Muslims, Nuh is among the most backward districts in the country and Ahmed alleged that despite being in power for a decade in the state, the BJP did not prioritise its development and was always biased towards it.

Ahmed in a bid to make people aware of the injustice done by the BJP and ignite hope among the people that the Congress would bring development in the area, he began the ‘Jan Nayay Yatra’ today. The yatra was taken out at Bibipur, Sultanpur, Dhenkali, Kalinjar Thekra. He met local sarpanches and residents.

