Congress MLAs stage walkout from Haryana Assembly over demand for resignation by Sandeep Singh; CM Khattar refuses to act against him

Bhartesh Thakur
Chandigarh, August 28
Congress MLAs led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday staged a walkout from the Haryana Legislative Assembly over the demand for the resignation of minister Sandeep Singh.
Congress women MLAs raised slogans against the Khattar government.
Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the matter could not be discussed as it is sub-judice.
Following this, BJP MLAs also raised slogans.
Gupta said Sandeep Singh is yet to be proved guilty.
Congress MLAs then entered the Well of the House.
CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the Opposition couldn't compel them to make the minister resign.
