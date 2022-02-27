Congress must clarify why it stopped pension, says CM

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 26

Launching attack on the Congress over the issue of restoration of retirement pension by the Rajasthan Government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said it was the Congress which had stopped retirement pension earlier.

“Congress must clarify its intention behind stopping the retirement pension earlier,” said the CM.

The Chief Minister was in the city to attend the ongoing Maharudra Yagya at Gyara Rudri Shiv Temple.

The Chief Minister said pilgrimages falling within the radius of 48 ‘kos’ were also being renovated and beautified by the Kurukshetra Development Board. He also visited Mundri village, where Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya was being constructed.

He said setting up of the university would prove to be a boon for students studying Sanskrit and play a pivotal role in strengthening our cultural roots.

About Rs. 3.8 crore have been spent on the construction work of this University and classes have also been started for Sanskrit students in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College.

Khattar also inaugurated various projects, including synthetic hockey field at Habri, a 33 KV substation at Serdha and a 33 KV sub-station in Pabsar, and a 100-bedded portable hospital for Covid at the Civil Hospital.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the bronze statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Shaheed Samark site.

On the issue of stranded students of the state in Ukraine, Khattar said he was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. “We will bring back all students safely,” the Chief Minister added.